Winhall Memorial Library adds a new StoryWalk

inhall Memorial Library, 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville, has installed a new StoryWalk in the park next to the library. A StoryWalk is a fun and educational activity that places a children’s story — literally a book taken apart –along a route.

This StoryWalk, which features the picture book Story Boat, will be on display until May 25.

According to the publisher, Penguin Randon House, “This timely, sensitively told story, written by multiple award–winner Kyo Maclear and illustrated by Sendak Fellowship recipient Rashin Kheiriyeh, introduces very young

readers in a gentle, nonfrightening and, ultimately, hopeful way to the current refugee crisis.”

This StoryWalk from the Vermont Department of Libraries raises awareness about the importance of equal access to housing, free from discrimination and the positive role that inclusive and affordable housing plays in thriving communities. April is Fair Housing Month.

The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk is a registered service mark owned by Ferguson.

During the spring and summer, the library is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.