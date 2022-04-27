Wednesday, April 27: Derry voters seek answers as they consider future of Williams Dam.
Dam meeting attendees get a Covid scare.
Chester board sets up local cannabis panel.
Chester to hold public forum on use of $900k in ARPA funds.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Dam meeting attendees get a Covid scare Londonderry Town Meeting moved outdoors in response

| Apr 27, 2022 | Comments 0

By Shawn Cunningham
© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Approximately 70 people who attended last Wednesday’s information meeting regarding the fate of the Williams Dam in Londonderry  also got an unexpected call over the weekend. That call was to inform them that four of the town government representatives who had been at the meeting had tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and the attendees should consider themselves exposed.

Over the weekend, residents who attended Wedneday’s dam meeting learned that four town officials had tested positive for Covid later that week. Photos by Cynthia Prairie

Kevin Beattie, the town’s emergency management director, said he was notified on Saturday of the four positives and that following that call, he and two others began making calling everyone they could based on the signup sheet at the meeting.

He noted that he reached everyone on his portion of the list. And so far, Beattie is unaware of anyone testing positive as a result of attending the meeting.

In the meantime,  town government has decided to hold its annual Town Meeting outdoors at the Town Hall, 139 Middletown Road, as a safety precaution, said Town Treasurer Tina Labeau.  The meeting, which begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, will be held in the parking lot, so residents are urged to dress warmly and note that there will not be as much parking as usual this year.

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Latest NewsLondonderry

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.