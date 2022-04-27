Dam meeting attendees get a Covid scare.

By Shawn Cunningham

A

pproximately 70 people who attended last Wednesday’s information meeting regarding the fate of the Williams Dam in Londonderry also got an unexpected call over the weekend. That call was to inform them that four of the town government representatives who had been at the meeting had tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and the attendees should consider themselves exposed.

Kevin Beattie, the town’s emergency management director, said he was notified on Saturday of the four positives and that following that call, he and two others began making calling everyone they could based on the signup sheet at the meeting.

He noted that he reached everyone on his portion of the list. And so far, Beattie is unaware of anyone testing positive as a result of attending the meeting.

In the meantime, town government has decided to hold its annual Town Meeting outdoors at the Town Hall, 139 Middletown Road, as a safety precaution, said Town Treasurer Tina Labeau. The meeting, which begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, will be held in the parking lot, so residents are urged to dress warmly and note that there will not be as much parking as usual this year.