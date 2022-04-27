To the editor: Chase announces State House run for new Windsor-Windham District
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 27, 2022 | Comments 5
Dear residents of Chester, Grafton, Windham and Athens:
I am excited to announce my candidacy as a Democrat for the Vermont House of Representatives serving the new Windsor-Windham District. This is a new House District formed during the 2022 reapportionment process. Currently, Tom Bock represents Chester and Carolyn Partridge represents Grafton, Windham, and Athens. I am proud to have the enthusiastic endorsements of Tom Bock, and former legislators Leigh Dakin and Kathy Pellett, as well as the support of Carolyn Partridge.
It has been my privilege and a wonderful learning opportunity to have served my community as a Chester Select Board member since 2015 and as vice chair since 2017.
As well, I am the chair of the Board of Civil Authority, a Justice of the Peace, and have also served briefly as the Town of Chester Health Officer. In 2021, I was appointed by the governor to serve on the Board of the Vermont Economic Progress Council. Working in these capacities has allowed me to gain expertise and understanding of local and state government.
As a registered nurse active in community health, I started my own business, Corporate Lactation Services, more than 26 years ago. Since 2002, when I and my young family moved to Vermont, I’ve grown my business and raised and educated my four children in Chester. As my children have moved on with their full lives, I now have time, energy and passion to further serve my broader community.
Over the course of my professional career and my involvement in town leadership, I have developed skills and knowledge that will be useful in serving as your legislator in addressing the many challenges of our times. When elected, I will work diligently to represent all of you in a problem solving and consensus building manner.
I look forward to meeting with you during my campaign for the Vermont House of Representatives during the next months to share our thoughts and ideas as to how our state government can continue to improve its ability to serve all Vermonters.
I ask for your support and vote on Aug. 9, 2022, in the Democratic Primary election.
Sincerely,
Heather Chase
Chester
heather4thehouse@gmail.com
Comments (5)
This is terrific news for Chester, Grafton, Athens and Windham. As someone who’s known you and watched you succeed in business, in raising your family and in supporting our town through your strong work on the Chester Select Board, I have great confidence that you’ll provide strong support for all four towns as our representative in Montpelier.
The time has finally arrived – I’m thrilled you’re running to represent the new Windsor-Windham district. I’ve long thought you would be an excellent state representative. You know how to listen as well as ask really good questions. When people have the chance to speak with you, they will find out you’re really smart, compassionate, and will work tirelessly for our towns. We’re fortunate to have you step up and dedicate yourself to the hard work it takes to be not just a good representative, but a great one! Good Luck — I’m here to help.
WOOHOO!! Let’s go!! I’m so proud you’re my mom (: VT is lucky!
Wishing you all the best, Heather. You are an asset to our community and thank you for all that you have done and continue to do for us.
Good news for Chester!!