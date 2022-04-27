To the editor: Rep. Bock won’t seek re-election, endorses Chase for new House district

After much consideration, I have made the difficult decision not to seek re-election to the Vermont House of Representatives. Serving in the state legislature and representing my constituents from the towns of Chester, Andover, Baltimore and North Springfield for the past six years has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I am deeply grateful for the confidence that you have placed in me.

As you may be aware, Mariette and I have been in the process of moving to Colchester to be close to family, while still maintaining a residence here in Chester. While I have chosen not to seek re-election, I will continue to serve you as your representative in the remaining months of my term.

I am proud of the work done while serving six years in the legislature. My focus has always been improving the lives of Vermont’s families and helping rural economies and communities thrive, committed to a Vermont that works for all of us.

To continue this commitment, it gives me great pleasure to enthusiastically endorse Heather Chase as my successor. I have known Heather for many years; we served together as members on the Chester Select Board. I know her to be conscientious, caring and hard working in dealing with the demands of public office. Her involvement in the community as Select Board vice chair has provided her with the knowledge and experience necessary to represent our interests in Montpelier.

As a small business owner, she understands the struggles that face small businesses and can work toward promoting sustainable, economic growth in our communities. She will work toward promoting jobs and fair wages to make Vermont more attractive and affordable to young families.

Redistricting has placed Chester along with Grafton, Athens and Windham in a new district. I hope you will join me in voting for Heather Chase for state representative representing this new Windsor/Windham district.

Again, thank you to all who have supported me.

Yours truly,

Rep. Thomas Bock

tbock@leg.state.vt.us