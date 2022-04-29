Chester Select Board agenda for May 4

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom.

To access via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129

or ​ https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the April 20, 2022 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Police Advisory Committee

5. Public Safety Building Update on 5 Year Plan

6. Adopt Local Emergency Operations Plan

7. Liquor License & Entertainment Permit Approval;

1st and 2nd Class Liquor License – Bea Better Food Company

Entertainment Permit – PJs Kitchen

8. Local Cannabis Control Commission; Resolution adoption & Potential Candidate Interviews and Appointments

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Executive Session: Interviews for Local Cannabis Control Commission (if needed)

7 p.m. Susan Bailey

7:15 Robert Neid

7:30 Reisa Alexander

7:45 Arianna Knapp

8 p.m. Craig Miller

8:15 Barre Pinske

8:30 Thomas Simmons

11. Appoint Members to Local Cannabis Control Commission (if needed)

12. Adjourn