Chester Select Board agenda for May 4
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom.
To access via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129
or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the April 20, 2022 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Police Advisory Committee
5. Public Safety Building Update on 5 Year Plan
6. Adopt Local Emergency Operations Plan
7. Liquor License & Entertainment Permit Approval;
1st and 2nd Class Liquor License – Bea Better Food Company
Entertainment Permit – PJs Kitchen
8. Local Cannabis Control Commission; Resolution adoption & Potential Candidate Interviews and Appointments
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Executive Session: Interviews for Local Cannabis Control Commission (if needed)
7 p.m. Susan Bailey
7:15 Robert Neid
7:30 Reisa Alexander
7:45 Arianna Knapp
8 p.m. Craig Miller
8:15 Barre Pinske
8:30 Thomas Simmons
11. Appoint Members to Local Cannabis Control Commission (if needed)
12. Adjourn
