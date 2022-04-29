Wednesday, April 27: Derry voters seek answers as they consider future of Williams Dam.
Dam meeting attendees get a Covid scare.
Chester board sets up local cannabis panel.
Chester to hold public forum on use of $900k in ARPA funds.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

TRSU board agenda for May 5

| Apr 29, 2022 | Comments 0

The board of Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May  5 in the Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville.

To access the meeting via Zoom: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85756476936| Phone: 646-876-9923.

Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order: Roll Call

II. Approval of Agenda:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: April 07, 2022, Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. BUILDING, GROUNDS, AND SECURITY DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

A. Non-Bargaining Unit Employee Handbook
B. Dental Insurance Provider

IX. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Policies,Second Read (G15 – Animal on school Property)
B. Adoption of Code of Ethics

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. First Read (F1) Student Conduct and Student Search and Seizure
B. New Hire
1. Special Education Teacher GMUHS, early childhood
2. Speech Language Pathologist (LMH)

XI. Public Comment

XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda:  June 2, 2022, Via Zoom and Professional Development room at Ludlow Elementary

XIII. Board Self Evaluation

XIV. Adjournment

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Education NewsTwo Rivers Supervisory Union agenda

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.