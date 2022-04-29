TRSU board agenda for May 5
The board of Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 in the Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville.
To access the meeting via Zoom: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85756476936| Phone: 646-876-9923.
Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order: Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: April 07, 2022, Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. BUILDING, GROUNDS, AND SECURITY DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
A. Non-Bargaining Unit Employee Handbook
B. Dental Insurance Provider
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Policies,Second Read (G15 – Animal on school Property)
B. Adoption of Code of Ethics
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. First Read (F1) Student Conduct and Student Search and Seizure
B. New Hire
1. Special Education Teacher GMUHS, early childhood
2. Speech Language Pathologist (LMH)
XI. Public Comment
XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda: June 2, 2022, Via Zoom and Professional Development room at Ludlow Elementary
XIII. Board Self Evaluation
XIV. Adjournment
