A personal note: Our Ruthie Douglas dies

W

e lost our beloved Ruthie Douglas today. She was not only a writer for The Chester Telegraph, she was our friend. She leaves behind many loving family members and friends and uncounted loyal Chester Chatter readers who for 40-plus years looked forward to reading her latest column that recalled life in bygone days and her take on the latest news.

We’ll have more on Ruthie in coming days.

Sincerely,

Cynthia Prairie

Publisher