Wednesday, April 27: Derry voters seek answers as they consider future of Williams Dam.
Dam meeting attendees get a Covid scare.
Chester board sets up local cannabis panel.
Chester to hold public forum on use of $900k in ARPA funds.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

A personal note: Our Ruthie Douglas dies

| May 01, 2022 | Comments 6

Ruthie Douglas at the Alumni Day Parade in June 2019. Telegraph file photo by Claudio Veliz

We lost our beloved Ruthie Douglas today. She was not only a writer for The Chester Telegraph, she was our friend. She leaves behind many loving family members and friends and uncounted loyal Chester Chatter readers who for 40-plus years looked forward to reading her latest column that recalled life in bygone days and her take on the latest news.

We’ll have more on Ruthie in coming days.

Sincerely,

Cynthia Prairie
Publisher

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester ChatterCommunity and Arts LifeLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (6)

Leave a Reply | Trackback URL

  1. Beth O'Neil says:
    May 2, 2022 at 12:03 pm

    Very sad news. Ruthie was a special lady who brought smiles and laughter to all that met her. She was one of a kind. My heart goes out to the girls and family. Chester community has lost a true gem.

  2. Betty Wall says:
    May 2, 2022 at 9:46 am

    So very sorry for your loss Jean and Family.

  3. Amanda Rennie says:
    May 2, 2022 at 9:23 am

    Thinking of you Jean and your family ❤️

  4. Joe Bolaski says:
    May 2, 2022 at 8:56 am

    ❤️❤️ I’ll miss the best mother-in-law anyone could have!! Thank you for giving me the love of my life!!

  5. Scott Crocker says:
    May 2, 2022 at 2:02 am

    Legend!

  6. Debbie Aldrich says:
    May 1, 2022 at 7:51 pm

    I love this picture! I had so many good times with Ruthie and so many laughs. She had so many good stories that you could listen to over and over again and still laugh and laugh every time. I will miss her very much. Love you Ruthie. ❤️

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.