A personal note: Our Ruthie Douglas dies
The Chester Telegraph | May 01, 2022 | Comments 6
We lost our beloved Ruthie Douglas today. She was not only a writer for The Chester Telegraph, she was our friend. She leaves behind many loving family members and friends and uncounted loyal Chester Chatter readers who for 40-plus years looked forward to reading her latest column that recalled life in bygone days and her take on the latest news.
Cynthia Prairie
We’ll have more on Ruthie in coming days.
Sincerely,
Cynthia Prairie
Publisher
Very sad news. Ruthie was a special lady who brought smiles and laughter to all that met her. She was one of a kind. My heart goes out to the girls and family. Chester community has lost a true gem.
So very sorry for your loss Jean and Family.
Thinking of you Jean and your family ❤️
❤️❤️ I’ll miss the best mother-in-law anyone could have!! Thank you for giving me the love of my life!!
Legend!
I love this picture! I had so many good times with Ruthie and so many laughs. She had so many good stories that you could listen to over and over again and still laugh and laugh every time. I will miss her very much. Love you Ruthie. ❤️