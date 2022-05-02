Invasive jumping worms? Webinar offers the skinny on these pests
Jumping worms are invasive earthworms hailing from Far Eastern Asia. Their major mode of spread is with horticultural goods. These earthworms can damage deciduous forest ecosystems and, recently, have been linked to plant damage in gardens and horticulture. This talk will introduce the biology of these earthworms and the history of the invasion, as well as suggest possible ways to manage them.
Dr. Gorres teaches soil science at the University of Vermont, and his research includes the study of jumping worms. Registration is free; donations will be accepted to support garden education programming offered by the Southeast Chapter of UVM Extension Master Gardeners, a group of Extension Master Gardener volunteers in Windham and Windsor counties who provide research-based gardening information in their communities. More information about the Master Gardener program can be found here.
This event is presented in collaboration with the Rockingham Free Public Library.
