Terrigenous earns award for Grafton landscape design

errigenous Landscape Architecture of Chester has been honored with a merit award in landscape design by the Vermont chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects, one of four design awards presented this year.

The award was presented on Wednesday, April 27, by ASLA President Eugenia Martin during a Zoom ceremony that featured works of excellence from across the state.

Scott Wunderle, owner and principal landscape architect of Terrigenous, accepted the award on behalf of the company. In a brief speech, Wunderle described his project, “Connecting with Nature,” for Will and Laurie Danforth of Grafton as heavily focused on their desire to create a space that respected and supported the natural environment, all while mitigating specific challenges of the site. “This project was really about listening carefully to the clients,” Wunderle said, “and finding a way to accomplish a lot while making it look like we had never been there.”

Martin said the project, which was “initially focused on improving access to a nearby brook, quickly became much more; an effort to preserve and enhance not only the experience of living within a natural environment, but the natural environment itself. Connecting with Nature converted a steep bank between a home and a nearby brook into pathways, native gardens, stone features, and a comfortable sitting area. … This mutually-beneficial design focused on both human use and the natural environment, resulting in a beautiful and sustainable landscape that improved the clients’ connection with the outdoors while enhancing what makes the outdoors valuable.”

Wunderle gave credit to South Londonderry-based Rugg Valley Landscaping for the installation of the gardens. Andover-based Hill Construction Group was also acknowledged for its help with the excavation work.

The Danforths also received credit for their help designing the planting plan, capturing photographs and with fostering the project through a unique and inspirational guiding vision.

“It was an interesting challenge, but ultimately very rewarding,” Wunderle said. “We don’t often have the opportunity to work with such a heightened focus on the existing landscape.”

“I just feel lucky to have been involved in this project,” he said. “To have this type of work recognized is a real honor.”

More photos of the project can be viewed here.