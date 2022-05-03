Quiz/Trivia Night will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 in the Banquet Room of American Legion Post 67, 634 VT Route 103.

You can register as a team or an individual. Team registration — for three to six people is $100; individual registration is $20. You can also help sponsor the event for $125 or sponsor and sign up a team for $200.

Click here to download a signup form.

This fundraiser will support Chester Rotary’s Andrew and Heidi Ladd Scholarship, which provides scholarships to local students.

Hosting up to 25 teams formed by friends and businesses from the Chester community, it promises to be a fun-filled event. A cash bar and snacks will be available throughout the evening. There will also be prizes, the famous basket raffle and a 50/50 raffle.

For more information contact Ian Montgomery at frianm@aol.com.