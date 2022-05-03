Whiting Library, 117 Main St., Chester, will celebrate National Foster Care Month with a special family story hour at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10.

This event combines the library’s monthly kid’s book club with learning about foster care, adoption and family differences. Carrie King, Youth Services librarian, will read aloud from books that engage kids and get them learning about foster care.

A collection of relevant books about foster care and adoption will be available for checkout. Books can help children to better understand different families, so that those who are in foster care are not left out or secluded for their differences or traumas.

Michelle Springer-Blake, a recruitment and retention specialist for the Department for Children and Families, will discuss how attendees can support foster care in Vermont and answer questions for those interested in becoming involved in foster care.