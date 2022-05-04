Wednesday, May 4: Ruthie Douglas, 81, longtime chronicler of Chester, friend to many.
Derry Town Meeting scuttles dam article.
‘Oldest man in Chester’ to celebrate 104th on the Green.
Green Up Day events throughout the region.
Omicron variant spurs rise in Covid cases locally, statewide.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Andover Select Board agenda for May 9

| May 04, 2022 | Comments 0

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday May 9, 2022 at the Andover Town Office, 753 Weston-Andover Road and via Zoom. To join go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007  Passcode: 146374

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the April 25th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Old Business:
A. ZBA appointment – interview candidates

6. New Business:
A. Mowing bids
B. Winter Sand bids
C. Local Emergency Management Plan – overview & adoption

7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Adjourn.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Latest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.