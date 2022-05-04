Andover Select Board agenda for May 9

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday May 9, 2022 at the Andover Town Office, 753 Weston-Andover Road and via Zoom. To join go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007 Passcode: 146374

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the April 25th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Old Business:

A. ZBA appointment – interview candidates

6. New Business:

A. Mowing bids

B. Winter Sand bids

C. Local Emergency Management Plan – overview & adoption

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.