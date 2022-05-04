Andover Select Board agenda for May 9
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday May 9, 2022 at the Andover Town Office, 753 Weston-Andover Road and via Zoom. To join go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007 Passcode: 146374
Below is the board’s agenda:
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the April 25th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. Old Business:
A. ZBA appointment – interview candidates
6. New Business:
A. Mowing bids
B. Winter Sand bids
C. Local Emergency Management Plan – overview & adoption
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Adjourn.
