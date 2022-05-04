TRSU board agenda for May 5
The Chester Telegraph | May 04, 2022 | Comments 0
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday May 5, 2022 in the Art Room at Cavendish Elementary School and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85756476936
Below is the board’s agenda
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. April 07, 2022, Regular Meeting Action
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. BUILDING, GROUNDS, AND SECURITY DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link
A. Non-Bargaining Unit Employee Handbook
B. Dental Insurance Provider
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Policies,Second Read (G15 – Animal on school Property)
B. Adoption of Code of Ethics
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. First Read (F1) Student Conduct and Student Search and Seizure
B. New Hire
B.1. Special Education Teacher GMUHS, Early Childhood
B.2. Special Education Teacher (CTES)
B.3. Speech Language Pathologist (GMUHS & CTES)
B.4. Special Education Part-Time, Out of District
B.5. Special Education (GMUHS)
XI. Public Comment
XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda:
A. June 2, 2022, Via Zoom and Professional Development room at Ludlow Elementary
XIII. Board Self Evaluation
XIV. Adjournment
