Weston Theater Company receives $15,000 grant
Press release | May 04, 2022 | Comments 0
Weston Theater Company has been approved for a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support its 2022 New Works Program. WTC’s project is among 1,248 across America that were selected to receive a total of $28.8 million during the first round of fiscal year 2022 funding in this category.
Over the past decade, WTC has developed a nationally recognized New Works Program grounded in the belief that the author’s voice is central to shaping conversations locally and nationally. The 2022 New Works Program includes the Weston-Ghostlight New Musical Award, the Spring Artist Retreat, and ongoing commission projects.
Weston Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert says, “This spring, we are thrilled to host seven extraordinary Weston artists as they explore their latest projects. These stories, some original and some based on well-loved classics, carry the imagination and innovation of the theater forward. We are proud to be supporting their development and look forward to seeing these musicals as they continue their journey to the stage.”
Weston’s Spring Artist Retreat hosts artists working on three projects, including
- Julia Gytri and Yan Li: The Ghost Says ‘Boo,‘ a Depression-era story loosely based on a true Christmas Day tragedy;
- Megumi Nakamura and Jacob Brandt: a new musical adaptation of Twelfth Night; and
- Isabella Dawis, Tidtaya Sinutoke and Nana Dakin: Sunwatcher, an experimental chamber musical inspired by classical Noh theater.
