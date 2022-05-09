Wednesday, May 4: Ruthie Douglas, 81, longtime chronicler of Chester, friend to many.
‘Dealing with Dementia’ info session May 24

Community Cares will be holding a session on Dealing with Dementia on May 24. Image by 4clients from Pixabay.

Community Cares Network of Chester/Andover is sponsoring a free informational evening titled  Dealing with Dementia. This will be held at American Legion Post 67, 635 VT Route 103, Chester from 6:30 to 8 p.m on Tuesday, May 24.

Jennifer Chambers from Springfield Hospital and Jordon Cotto from Alzheimer’s Association: Vermont Chapter will be speaking. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Community Cares Network of Chester/Andover is a nonprofit organization that helps to keep senior citizens in their homes longer and safely.

If you need a ride, please contact Debbie at 802-875-6341.

