‘Dealing with Dementia’ info session May 24
Community Cares Network of Chester/Andover is sponsoring a free informational evening titled Dealing with Dementia. This will be held at American Legion Post 67, 635 VT Route 103, Chester from 6:30 to 8 p.m on Tuesday, May 24.
Jennifer Chambers from Springfield Hospital and Jordon Cotto from Alzheimer’s Association: Vermont Chapter will be speaking. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Community Cares Network of Chester/Andover is a nonprofit organization that helps to keep senior citizens in their homes longer and safely.
If you need a ride, please contact Debbie at 802-875-6341.
