Springfield man hit by gunfire; police seek information

UPDATE: Tuesday May 10 – Police have identified the victim in yesterday’s shooting as Todd Amell, 50, who lives on Valley Street in Springfield. He was shot in one of his legs, taken by ambulance to the hospital, treated and released. Investigators are saying that the shooting was not random and those involved knew one another.

The people who were detained initially have been released and no one is currently facing arrest. Police cleared from the scene as of 10 p.m. last night.

A

Springfield man was struck by gunfire this afternoon and police are investigating.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, at about 2:30 p.m., shots were fired and a man on Valley Street was struck. Police say the extent of that man’s injuries are currently unknown. Police have detained several individuals in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Field Force Division, along with officers from the Springfield Police Department, are on the scene and police say they have detained several people in connection with the incident under investigation.

Anyone with information that could be relevant to this case is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/ tipsubmit.