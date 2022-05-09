St. Luke’s Annual Plant Sale May 27-29

S

t. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St., Chester, will hold its annual plant sale May 27 through May 29. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

A wide selection of proven, large, healthy and hardy plants are sold at bargain prices. The sale features numerous perennials well suited to this part of Vermont, as well as herbs, raspberry plants, dahlia tubers, and some special annuals and propagated shrubs. Other items include homemade preserves, fresh rhubarb, a loose-leaf gardening journal, and one-of-a-kind pastel note cards featuring birds and flowers.

The plants are organized by kind and growing needs on the side lawn of the church. They will have helpful labels and flower photos that will make garden additions easy, and experienced gardeners will be on hand to give advice about planting and garden design.

If you have perennials on your property that you would like to contribute or if you have plants to suggest or need more information, please contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.