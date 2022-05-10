Ludlow Rotary Penny Sale draws a crowd, raises funds for $9,000 in scholarships

A

fter a two-year pandemic hiatus, the 64th annual Penny Sale, sponsored by the Ludlow Rotary Club, returned to Ludlow in full force.

Thanks to the donation of gifts from more than 100 area businesses and individuals, the Penny Sale was able to give away more than $30,000 in merchandise and cash, plus award some lucky people during the raffle ticket drawings at the conclusion of the event.

Items donated included ski passes, cash, sweatshirts, restaurant gift cards, day or overnight summer camp packages, auto services, microwaves, bicycles, Mary Meyers stuffed animals, plants, ski sweaters and coats, hotel stays, a gaming computer and many other surprising gifts.

According to Penny Sale co-chair Kim Lampert, “the crowd in attendance was wonderful and large, many old-timers returning and many new faces welcomed.”

Winners in the raffle ticket drawing included:

$500 plus $25 for being in the gym to Chris Granger

$250 to Fletcher Memorial Library

$150 to Fletcher Memorial Library

$100 to Ryan Murphy

$50 to Kurt Bagley

Lambert expressed her thanks to area school students who acted as liaisons for the LRC in delivering prizes to winners during the two rounds when the donated gifts were awarded. They represented Ludlow, Cavendish Town and Mt. Holly elementary schools, as well as schools in Bradford and Newfane.

She also thanked the many members of the LRC who enabled the event to take place along with all the businesses that denoted gifts for the Penny Sale. In particular, she thanked Cota & Cota, Benson’s Chevrolet, and Ludlow Electric for their behind-the-scenes efforts.

As a result of the Penny Sale, the LRC will be able to offer $9,000 in scholarships to area graduating seniors to further their educational programs. The Penny Sale has been the primary source of funding for this scholarship program. More than $250,000 has been awarded by the LRC in scholarships to area students since the program was initiated.