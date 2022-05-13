Wednesday, May 11: Chester board appoints cannabis commission, talks police assessment.
Chester Planning Commission agenda for May 16, 2022

May 13, 2022

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday May 16, 2022 in the Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359

1. Changes to the Agenda
2. Review & Approve minutes from May 2nd,      2022 meeting
3. Citizen Comments
4. Bylaw Modernization next steps
5. Prioritize PC Agenda Topics
6. Review Draft Legacy Use and Adaptive Reuse content
7. PC Round Table

