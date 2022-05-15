Andrew Lavallee, 35, of Londonderry

Andrew L. Lavallee passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his home in Londonderry. Andy was born in Springfield on Sept. 1, 1987, to Deborah L. Carleton (Mathews) and Andrew P. Lavallee.

Andy graduated from Green Mountain Union High School in Chester in 2006. He attended SUNY/Cobleskill in Cobleskill, N.Y., for Landscape Construction Management. Andy worked as an excavator operator in the construction field for Waters Excavation and most recently for Hunter Excavating.

Andy’s son Landon was his pride and joy; he loved watching his basketball and football games and coaching him from the sidelines. He and his son shared a strong passion for New England sports. Watching the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots kept them both entertained and the team statistics always made for great conversation.

Andy also enjoyed hunting, fishing and landscaping. He was a kind soul with a heart full of love for his family and friends. He will be sorely missed by many.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Deborah and Michael Carleton of Londonderry; his son Landon J. Lavallee of Whately, Mass., half-brother Tanner Carleton of Raleigh, N.C., and grandmother Brenda J. Mathews of Westminster. He was predeceased by his grandfather Lawrence A. Mathews in 2012.

He is also survived by his father and stepmother, Andrew and Judith Lavallee, of Chester; his grandmother Arlene Lavallee of Ludlow; stepbrother Christopher Chico, of Arlington, and stepsister Elizabeth Smith of Sarasota, Fla., along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Second Congregational Church, 2051 N. Main St. in Londonderry.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Andy’s memory to his son Landon’s college fund. Please send to Debbie Carleton, 6694 VT Route 11, Londonderry, VT 05148.