T

he Cavendish Community and Conservation Association is sponsoring its eighth annual Spring Bird Walk. Walkers will meet at the Proctor-Piper trailhead in Proctorsville at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 22.

Marianne and Michael Walsh of the Mount Ascutney Audubon Bird Association will join Tim Calabrese of the Cavendish Trail Association to lead the birding walk along the Proctor-Piper Trail, which links the two villages in Cavendish.

The walk is of moderate difficulty with a few stream crossings, some rock hopping and moderately steep slopes, so wear appropriate clothing and footwear, and don’t forget your binoculars.

The walk will be slow going as we pay attention to bird song and movement. Marianne and Michael will use their knowledge and expertise to guide us in identifying the birds that we find along the way. May is the best month to observe the return of migrating birds; by June they have settled into nesting activities.

This walk is limited to 12 people. Please contact Robin (802-259-2327 or robintimko@tds.net) for more information and/or if you would like to join the group.