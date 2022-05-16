Chester Chatter: The final chapter

By Donna Douglas

©2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

L

ife has many chapters, the final chapter for our beloved mother, Ruthie Douglas, started with a bad fall. Our mother, Ruthie a.k.a Chester Chatter, had a bad fall one morning. This was the start of a new chapter for her.

My sister Jean, who had been the primary one to assist our mom with her medical needs, took mom to Ascutney Hospital. After a two-week stay, it was decided the best for mom was rehab at Genesis in Lebanon. This was a decision not made lightly. Our mom was resilient, brave and courageous. Mom stated more than once, “That was a bad fall, I just don’t know.” Suddenly my sister and I were filled with the emotion that most in our situation feel. Flooded with hope, and reality of the situation. Between tears and laughter, we concentrated on making our mother as comfortable as possible.

The staff on the 1st floor of Genesis were loving to Mother. They would let her sit out by their station at night while they continued to work. Mom would share so many memories, which seemed to sustain her at this time. She would tell them about her chapter of life as a teenager in the 1950s to the teenage farmer’s wife of the ’60s , the mother of two young girls in the ’70s and the widow at 39 in the early 1980s.

She spoke of her years working Magic Mountain ski resort, Tater Hill Country Club and as a Lunch Lady at Chester schools. She spoke of her time on the school board, years as a justice of the peace and her favorite — as writer of the Chester Chatter column. Mom loved her town of Chester and its residents and one of her greatest joys came from writing about them. She would find the good in her subject’s lives and share that with her readers.

Many do not know, but Mom was also a great poet. Mom wanted to know others opinions and respected them. Growing up there were always wonderful conversations, and debates around Mom’s table. She encouraged us to be free-thinkers, to follow our own paths.

But now Mom and we girls entered a chapter that was surreal and uncomfortable; Mom had been ill before but had a way of regaining her health, but this time felt different.

I observed Mom carving out that new chapter in the nursing home. One day, while walking with her, she spoke about wanting to go home and, with a pause, stated she did not know if that would happen. After a few minutes she said, “I am going to run this place, I will be queen here.” In just a little over two weeks, she was indeed Queen.

At night she would hang out with the nurse like she was their mother or best friend. Several times the LNAs, when finished with their duties, would join Ruthie in her room to watch TV or just visit.

I watched Mom listened carefully to them, and give each encouragement. It wasn’t unusual for staff members to stop me in the hall to tell me how Ruthie had helped them with a problem, adding that they loved her. Mom loved and valued people. She did not judge them, and she could keep a secret like God. Mom always saw the good in people and understood the human condition.

On Saturday morning, while I was at work, I receive a call from my younger, stronger sister Jean. “Donna, you need to come to the hospital now.” The drive to Dartmouth-Hitchcock was the longest in my life. When I arrived, my dear sister was comforting our mother in such a respectful loving way. I felt so proud to belong to this tribe of women. “The Doctors” — Dr. Dick and Dr. West — made sure mom was not in pain and was lovingly respected. Mom was moved to a private room, where we the family celebrated Mom’s life with stories, hugs, “I love yous” and memories. Mom would squeeze our hands. Nurses Sarah and Molly were amazing in their love, tenderness, and respect for our mother.

On the second morning, Mom was able to move to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, an amazing place that was like a Buddhist retreat: natural, warm, comforting. Mom was in the Jupiter Retreat Room. Her nurse made her comfortable with a warm quilt, Willie Nelson music played and sunlight streamed in the windows with a porch outside her window, much like the one at her Chester home. The doors to the porch were opened to the outside, which is important for the traveling of one’s soul.

Family was gathered around her, her favorite time of the day was approaching … late afternoon. With a slight shrug of her shoulders, as she always did when understanding a situation, she took her last breath. Mom’s spirit/soul rose and left the room like that of a queen going home, out into the sunlight.