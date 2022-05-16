GMUSD board agenda for May 19, 2022

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on May 19, 2022 at Green Mountain High School Library, 716 Rt. 103 South and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85863233984

Below is the board’s agenda:

I. CALL TO ORDER (2 min):

A. Roll call

II. Approval of Agenda (2 min): (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. April 21, 2022, Regular Meeting (2 min)

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (10 min):

V. STUDENT REPORTS (5 min):

VI. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Teacher Contract(5 min)

B. GMUHS Driveway Repaving(5 min)

C. Policies, First Read (10min)

1. F1, Student Conduct

2. F3, Student Search and Seizure

3. H7, Family Engagement Policy

D. New Hires(10 min)

1. Part Time Nurse GMUHS/CAES

2. Math Teacher GMUHS

3. Social Studies Teacher GMUHS

4. .4 PE Teacher CTES

E. GMUHS International Field Trips(France and Quebec)(10 min)

VII. Old Business

A. Portrait of a Graduate(Battelle for Kids)(15 min)

B. Policy, Second Read (G15) Animals on School Property(5 min)

C. Bus Ownership(5 min)

VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report (10 min)

B. Principal Report (5 min each)

IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE (10 min):

A. Non-Bargaining Unit Employee Handbook

X. COMMITTEE REPORTS (5 min):

A. RVTC

B. TRSU Board

XI. PUBLIC COMMENTS (5 min):

XII. NEXT MEETING DATE (5 min):

A. GMUSD Annual Meeting, May 26, 2022, GMUHS (In Person Only) 6:00pm

B. GMUSD Special Meeting (School Renovations), May 26, 2022, GMUHS and Zoom 6:30pm

C. GMUSD Regular Meeting, June 16, 2022, GMUHS and Zoom, 6:00pm

D. Suggestions for Future Agenda items

XIII. Board Self Assessment (5 min)

XIV. ADJOURNMENT: