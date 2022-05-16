Library director resigns amid questions of board censorship

By Shawn Cunningham

he director of Chester’s Whiting Library tendered her resignation on Thursday, May 12, on the eve of the Whiting’s board of trustees second executive session to discuss a scheduled library event that at least one member found “too controversial” and wanted cancelled. But board chair Robert Nied says the situation is being misunderstood.

On Tuesday, May 10, the trustees held their first executive session, which ran more than three hours. Vermont’s Open Meeting Law allows public bodies (the trustees are elected officials of the town) to meet behind closed doors for specific reasons. In this case the board cited three exemptions, “contracts,” “labor relations agreements with employees” and “a disciplinary or dismissal action against a public officer or employee.”

In Thursday, May 5 email to Library Director Deirdre Doran, Nied said the board “may” want her present for a portion of the upcoming May 10 meeting. But not knowing whether she would be able to speak to the board, on May 7, Doran submitted a statement in which she said that she received “instantaneous feedback” from Nied to censor the program “minutes after it was announced” on the library’s Facebook page. That Facebook post was made on Tuesday, May 3 and was taken down on the same day.

The event in question, which had been planned for June 4, is Drag Queen Story Hour, a national program begun in 2015 in which drag queens read stories to children and their families in libraries, schools and bookstores. The Pride Month presentation, Doran wrote in her statement to the board, is “a culturally inclusive, accessible, diversity-celebrating program for families that aligns with our mission as a library to serve the (diversity, equity and inclusion) and literacy needs of our community.”

Doran also wrote that there “is no precedent for library employees to seek prior approval for programs at the library. The trustees hire the library director and charge the library staff with putting on programs.” She also noted that the program fits within the mission and strategic goals of of the library that were discussed by the public at two visioning workshops last fall.

Both the American Library Association and the Vermont Department of Libraries provide a menu of resources for using Drag Queen Story Hour to “provide a welcoming, safe, respectful space for diverse voices and perspectives.”

In Vermont, Drag Queen Story Hour has been performed at the Flynn Center – FlynnZone Kids Hour, Northern Vermont University, the Kellogg Hubbard Library in Montpelier, the Milton Public Library, the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington, the Warren Public Library, the Lanpher Library in Hyde Park, the Jericho Town Library, the Waterbury Public Library, Noyes House Museum, Epsilon Spires in Brattleboro, the Varnum Memorial Library in Winooski and the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Vermont Department of the United Church of Christ.

And while the board scheduled a special meeting for Friday May 13, on Thursday morning Doran submitted her resignation effective no later than June 30.

On Friday morning, the board went into another executive session with Nied saying it would likely to be lengthy and personnel discussions would center around employee evaluation, employee status, employee agreements and employee compensation. After a brief discussion, the board came out of executive session with Nied saying that the board wanted to speak with the Doran and Carrie King, the youth services librarian.

Asked about Doran’s resignation, Nied said that the board could not comment since they had not yet discussed that. Nied was informed that The Telegraph would be publishing a story on the resignation nevertheless. Nied said that in that case, the board’s comment was that they “are really looking forward to having that discussion with the director.”

Once the meeting got through the rest of the agenda, Doran entered the Zoom call and the second executive session began. After about an hour, Nied confirmed that the board had spoken with the Doran but that they had lost their quorum at the end of the executive session. He noted that no decisions had been made and wondered how to end the executive session without a quorum.

Asked whether Doran’s resignation was still in force, Nied said that he could not comment.

“The board is still interacting with the director. The director is still the director as of now,” said Nied. “That’s all I can say … there has been no resolution.”

Later on Friday, Nied spoke with The Telegraph.

“We believe there is some misunderstanding in the community about a program that was paused at the request of the Board of Trustees to discuss further with staff for understanding the program,” said Nied. “It was not cancelled or censored and it’s off base to say we were shutting it down.” Nied also said that the board encourages programming that fosters inclusion and supports the LGBTQ community.”

“My dilemma is that I can’t say definitively anything about this after seven hours of meetings,” said Nied who added that the board was still trying to understand “how it was scheduled, vetted and marketed.”

He also denied that putting the program on hold was due to the annual fundraising effort that will begin in June but rather to resolve the board’s questions.

Calls to Doran were not returned by publication time.

The Chester Telegraph has made a request under Vermont’s Public Records Act for all communications by the board and library staff regarding the program. On Thursday, Nied told The Telegraph that the board was working to comply with the request. As part of Friday’s meeting, Nied asked members to forward any communication referred to in the request to him and he would compile them and send them to the town’s lawyers for review to see if anything in them would be exempt from the Public Records Act.

This is an evolving story and there is likely to be more in the days to come.