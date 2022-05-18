Wednesday, May 18: Whiting librarian resigns amid questions of board censorship.
Celebration of Life for Roger Shanafelt

May 18, 2022

Please join us for a Celebration of Life gathering in honor of Roger Shanafelt. Brunch will be served at 11 a.m. followed by music and memory sharing. The event will be held at the Coger residence, 9 Lovers Lane Road in Chester, on Sunday, June 12. For more info call 802-875-1686. We hope to see you there!

