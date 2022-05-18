College News

Tyler Morris of West Townshend has been named to the fall’s 2021 Dean’s List at the College of Our Lady of the Elms in Chicopee, Mass. Morris was among more than 525 students named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify, a full-time student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher, without incompletes.

Jonathan Griffin of West Townshend, a freshman business administration major, was among over 620 students named to the spring 2022 President’s List at Bob Jones University of Greenville, S.C. The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Southern New Hampshire University located in Manchester congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.