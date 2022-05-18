Wednesday, May 18: Whiting librarian resigns amid questions of board censorship.
Springfield Medical rebrands as North Star Health.
GM boys baseball stings Woodstock Wasps 13-3.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Special meeting of Whiting Library Trustees agenda for May 19

| May 18, 2022 | Comments 0

The Trustees of the Whiting Library will hold a special meeting  at 1 p.m. on Thursday May 19
The meeting will be conducted via Zoom.

Below is the board’s agenda:

Call to order
Additions to agenda
Executive session to continue discussion of personnel issues
Status of response to public records request
Discussion of press release in response to press coverage
Adjourn

To join the meeting go to:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81136326279?pwd=nkU6KCnxDCsHhAK0ScpTrHDxyBbcWb.1

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: ChesterLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.