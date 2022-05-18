Special meeting of Whiting Library Trustees agenda for May 19
The Trustees of the Whiting Library will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. on Thursday May 19
The meeting will be conducted via Zoom.
Below is the board’s agenda:
Call to order
Additions to agenda
Executive session to continue discussion of personnel issues
Status of response to public records request
Discussion of press release in response to press coverage
Adjourn
To join the meeting go to:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81136326279?pwd=nkU6KCnxDCsHhAK0ScpTrHDxyBbcWb.1
