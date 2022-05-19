GM middle school teacher arrested on federal charges of creating child pornography

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Merrill, 45, of Chester, was arrested after having been indicted by a federal grand jury for charges related to the production and possession of child sexual abuse material, also known as child pornography. Merrill is expected to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle tomorrow. The government has filed a motion requesting that Merrill be detained pending trial.

According to court records, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, officers from the Chester Police Department received reports concerning potential voyeurism occurring at Merrill’s home. The investigation uncovered allegations of a hidden recording device in a bathroom at the home. The investigation also said that Merrill appeared to surreptitiously record young girls who were walking in front of him while at the school.

On Wednesday, May 11, Chester Police officers obtained search warrants and seized numerous electronic devices, including “pinhole cameras” and a “spy camera” from Merrill’s home. Also, Chester Police and the Vermont State Police conducted a preliminary examination of a memory card seized from the residence that revealed numerous voyeuristic videos taken in bathrooms. Some of these videos were taken in a bathroom of defendant Merrill’s residence and were determined to depict nude minor female children. The memory card also contained image files that appear to be screen-captures created from these videos of nude minors.

Earlier today, the federal grand jury in Burlington returned an indictment charging Merrill with production of child sexual abuse material, attempted production of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material. If convicted of all charges, Merrill faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years of imprisonment and a maximum sentence of 30 years of imprisonment.

Merrill was taken into custody without incident and processed at the Chester Police Department. He is being transported to the Northwest Correctional Facility, where he will be linked by video to the federal court for his initial appearance tomorrow. The prosecutor is Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Ophardt. Merrill has not yet retained or been appointed counsel.

In addition to the Chester Police Department and the Vermont State Police, the Department of Homeland Security worked on the investigation.

Placed on administrative leave last week