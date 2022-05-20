BRSU students return to stage to showcase musical talents

T

he sound of music returns to the Northshire this spring with a series of concerts at all six schools of the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union.

As an added attraction, The Dorset School will offer a theatrical twist with a production of the play The Day the Internet Died onstage at the Southern Vermont Arts Center.

“It’s been too long,” says BRSU Superintendent Randi Lowe. “After three years, our kids will finally be able to showcase their musical and artistic talent in front of a live audience of friends and families. Anyone able to attend will be in for a treat.”

Flood Brook School Concerts, 91 VT-11, Londonderry

Tuesday, May 24: K-2nd grade at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25: 3rd-5th grade at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 26: 6th-8th grade at 7 p.m.

The Dorset School Spring Concerts, 130 School Drive, Dorset.

Wednesday, May 25: 3rd-5th grade at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 26: K-2nd grade at 6 p.m.; 6th-8th grade at 7 p.m.

Manchester Elementary Middle School Concert, 80 Memorial Ave., Manchester Center

Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m.

Mettawee Community School Spring Concert, 5788 VT-153, West Pawlet

Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m.

The Dorset School 7th & 8th grade theater performance, Southern Vermont Performing Arts Center, 860 Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, Manchester

The Day the Internet Died, Tuesday, June 7 at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available here.

Sunderland Elementary School Spring Choral and Band Concert, 99 Bear Ridge Road, Sunderland.