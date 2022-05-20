In memory – Patricia Fromberger

My dearest Pat,

It has been almost a year since you have gone and we lost the love of our lives and I, the better part of myself.

Since then, I have struggled to make sense of life without you and it has been a lonely life.

But the good and sweet memories we made together have sustained me and I still think myself the most fortunate of men because you decided, so many years ago, to spend your life with me.

You will be in my heart and memory for as long as I live.

Joseph and Michael