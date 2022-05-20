Wednesday, May 18: Whiting librarian resigns amid questions of board censorship.
In memory – Patricia Fromberger

IN MEMORY AND WITH LOVE OF
   PATRICIA S. FROMBERGER
  (FEB. 4,1940 – MAY 23, 2021)

My dearest Pat,

It has been almost a year since you have gone and we lost the love of our lives and I, the better part of myself.

Since then, I have struggled to make sense of life without you and it has been a lonely life.

But the good and sweet memories we made together have sustained me and I still think myself the most fortunate of men because you decided, so many years ago, to spend your life with me.

You will be in my heart and memory for as long as I live.

Joseph and Michael

  1. Sean Whalen says:
    May 20, 2022 at 11:15 am

    Amen, Joe and Michael. I think of Pat every single day.

  2. Sharon Jonynas says:
    May 20, 2022 at 6:48 am

    What a lovely thing to write, Joe. Our hearts break for you.

