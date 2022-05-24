Celebration of Life for Bob Ploof set for June 11
A Celebration of Life for Bob Ploof, who died on Nov. 11, 2021, will be held on Saturday, June 11 starting with a private burial to be held in Pleasant View Cemetery at 9 a.m,.
Please join the family at the Chester Little League fields at 9:45 a.m. for a memorial plaque dedication. The American Legion Post 67, 51 Legion Way off Route 103 South, will host a reception starting at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please mail donations in his name to Town of Chester, c/o Chester Little League Program, P.O. Box 370, Chester, VT 05143.
