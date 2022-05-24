Wednesday, May 18: Whiting librarian resigns amid questions of board censorship.
Springfield Medical rebrands as North Star Health.
GM boys baseball stings Woodstock Wasps 13-3.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Celebration of Life for Bob Ploof set for June 11

| May 24, 2022 | Comments 0

A Celebration of Life for Bob Ploof, who died on Nov. 11, 2021, will be held on Saturday, June 11 starting with a private burial to be held in Pleasant View Cemetery at 9 a.m,.

Please join the family at the Chester Little League fields at 9:45 a.m. for a memorial plaque dedication. The American Legion Post 67, 51 Legion Way off Route 103 South, will host a reception starting at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please mail donations in his name to Town of Chester, c/o Chester Little League Program, P.O. Box 370, Chester, VT 05143.

To read Robert Ploof’s obituary, click here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Obituaries

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.