Grand reopening of Community Art Garden slated for May 28

T

he Community Art Garden is inviting all to celebrate its grand reopening with a pop-up art event on the Green in Chester from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

Colorful nature and fiber art activities will be on the porch for all ages to enjoy. Their friends Art Camp Studio will treat the community to a craft station from 2 to 4 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Come out and enjoy this art-for-all-ages celebration. Community Art Garden is located at 287 Main St., next to Six Loose Ladies.