Grand reopening of Community Art Garden slated for May 28

Community Art Garden is located at 287 Main St. in Chester.

The Community Art Garden is inviting all to celebrate its grand reopening with a pop-up art event on the Green in Chester from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

Colorful nature and fiber art activities will be on the porch for all ages to enjoy. Their friends Art Camp Studio will treat the community to a craft station from 2 to 4 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Come out and enjoy this art-for-all-ages celebration. Community Art Garden is located at 287 Main St., next to Six Loose Ladies.

