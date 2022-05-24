Grand reopening of Community Art Garden slated for May 28
Press release | May 24, 2022 | Comments 0
The Community Art Garden is inviting all to celebrate its grand reopening with a pop-up art event on the Green in Chester from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.
Colorful nature and fiber art activities will be on the porch for all ages to enjoy. Their friends Art Camp Studio will treat the community to a craft station from 2 to 4 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public. Come out and enjoy this art-for-all-ages celebration. Community Art Garden is located at 287 Main St., next to Six Loose Ladies.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.