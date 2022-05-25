GMUSD board special meeting for May 26
The Chester Telegraph | May 25, 2022
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold a special meeting to discuss renovations of its three school buildings at 6:30 p.m. in the Green Mountain High School library at 716 Rt 103 south and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/89668410084
Below is the board’s agenda:
I. CALL TO ORDER (2 min):
A. Roll call
II. Approval of Agenda (2 min): (Additions & Deletions)
III. PUBLIC COMMENTS (5 min):
IV. SCHOOL BUILDING RENOVATION
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (5 min):
VI. NEXT MEETING DATE (5 min):
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, June 16, 2022, GMUHS and Zoom, 6:00pm
B. Suggestions for Future Agenda items
VII. Board Self Assessment (5 min)
VIII. ADJOURNMENT:
