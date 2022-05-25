GMUSD board special meeting agenda for May 25
The Chester Telegraph | May 25, 2022 | Comments 0
The Green Mountain Unified School District board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday May 25, 2022 in the Green Mountain High School library at 716 Rt 103 south and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/81009282921
Below is the boards agenda:
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)
III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
IV. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA §313(a)(4)
A. Disciplinary or Dismissal action against a public officer or employee
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS :
VI. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Annual Meeting, May 26, 2022, GMUHS (In Person Only) 6:00pm
B. GMUSD Special Meeting (School Renovations), May 26, 2022, GMUHS and Zoom 6:30pm
C. GMUSD Regular Meeting, June 16, 2022, GMUHS and Zoom, 6:00pm
VII. ADJOURNMENT:
Filed Under: Education News • GMUSD Board of Directors agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.