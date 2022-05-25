T

he Ludlow Rotary Club is continuing its annual scholarship awards to graduating high school students who reside in Ludlow, Mt. Holly, Plymouth and Cavendish.

Three special scholarships have been named for legendary members of the Ludlow Rotary Club. Two of these – the Daniel E. Kesman Rotary Scholarship (academic excellence) and the Ralph D. Hogencamp Rotary Scholarship (vocational education) – have been awarded for many years.

In December of 2013, the Ludlow Rotary Club named the Robert W. Kirkbride Rotary Scholarship (community service). Bob Kirkbride was an outstanding member of the Ludlow Rotary Club for more than 60 years. The criteria for awarding these and the other Rotary scholarships are scholastic achievement, financial need, realistic goals, extracurricular activities and community service.

Graduating seniors are urged to contact their school guidance department for more information about applying for these scholarship awards. All applications must be received by June 1, 2022. The LRC has awarded more than $250,000 to graduating seniors since this program was initiated.

With your help, more of young people will be assisted in preparing for the challenging times ahead of them. Interested persons are invited to help the LRC support the continuing education of our future. Checks should be made payable to the Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund, Inc., with Scholarship Fund or the name of a specific scholarship entered in the memo area and mailed to Ludlow Rotary Club, P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149.

The Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization under IRS regulations; accordingly, all such scholarship donations are deductible for income tax purposes, and documentation will be provided for each donor.

For more information, contact Tim Faulkner at 802-228-5575 or tlfcpa@tds.net or visit www.ludlowrotary.com.