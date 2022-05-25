To the editor: Concerning resignation of Chester library director

W

ith shock and disbelief, I read of the resignation of Whiting Library Director Deirdre Doran, who has been a remarkably effective director since taking over in 2019 from Whiting’s long-time director, Sharon Tanzer.

I served as a trustee of Whiting Library for 10 years, six of those years as chair of the trustees. It was a wonderfully fulfilling and rewarding experience to serve in that capacity. But recent events have troubled me. This letter is not about whether the program in question is appropriate or not; it is about the process by which events unfolded so unpleasantly and to a disastrous outcome.

Troubling me most is the apparent interference of the current trustees and chair into micro-managing programming, which is contrary to library policy. Programs are the responsibility of the staff – not the trustees. During my tenure as chair, we held or attended annual trustee retreats coordinated by the Vermont Libraries Association, so that all trustees, especially new ones, could learn what their roles and responsibilities were.

Each new trustee receives a very detailed manual (published by the Vermont Library Association), and includes a section on this topic. It states very clearly, “Staff is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the library, including programs and material acquisition.”

When I left the board, I urged the new chair to continue to hold trustee retreats to apprise all trustees of their duties and responsibilities. My advice went unheeded. If the current board had either read and even informally discussed the manual, this problem might not have developed and we might have kept our current library director. To the extent that Whiting Library is losing an outstanding director is a great loss for the library and the towns of Chester and Andover.

In 2019, when we began our search for a new director, we had no qualified candidates apply in our initial search. Then Ms. Doran applied. We could scarcely believe our good fortune, as she was not only well-qualified but lived locally and her knowledge of the community and library patrons would be an asset. We hired her on the spot, with every member of the search committee voting enthusiastically to offer her the position.

She has brought the library to a new level of excellence and her loss will long be felt. It saddens me to think that this situation was not handled more thoughtfully and professionally. Board leadership should have heeded the established separation of responsibilities and consulted with staff before acting precipitously.

Perhaps there is a way for the town of Chester Select Board to step in and ask Ms. Doran to rescind her resignation for the good of everyone. And for the trustees to finally hold a Trustee Retreat in coordination with the Vermont Library Association and learn exactly what it means to be a Trustee.

Sincerely,

Kathy Pellett

Chester