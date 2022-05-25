To the editor: Support for Queer Circus Arts scholarships humbling
The Chester Telegraph | May 25, 2022 | Comments 0
At Frog Meadow Farm, we are grateful and humbled that what we started on a lark as a pre-Circus Show social dinner with a few friends and guests seven years ago has morphed into a wonderful evening with nearly 100 LGBTQ+ and Allies in attendance that raised over $10,000 to support Circus Arts education.
Thanks for the kind words of support and encouragement from all who joined us and to the team that made the night such a success, including our event committee, the talented graduating NECCA ProTrack performers, event MC Marshall Jarreau, our Drag Queen “Donation Divas” the Ladies of the Rainbow, Lily de Valley & Hudson de Valley. We would also like to acknowledge the generosity of our sponsors: Whetstone Station, Dutton Farm, Saxtons
Distillery, Good Dirt Pottery and artist Sandra Haynes.
Over the last year NECCA has awarded $9,500 in scholarships to over 25 individual LGBTQ+ students ranging from $75 – $1,500 per student to deserving queer youth, teen and adult students in both the recreational and ProTrack programs. Without this support, students would not be able to experience the joy of circus and ProTrack students would not be able to complete their professional education. It’s all because of supporters like you!
We have a 50 percent match fund challenge that is still in place through June 15, so every dollar donated to NECCA’s LGBTQ+ Scholarship Fund becomes $1.50! If you have not donated already, there’s still time to help support an organization that does so much to affirm, sustain and nourish our LGBTQ+ community. Just click here.
With much gratitude,
David King and Scott Heller
Founding coordinators
LGBTQ+ Scholarship Co-owners
Frog Meadow Farm B&B
Jenna Struble
NECCA executive director
jstruble@necenterforcircusarts.com
Elsie Smith and Serenity Smith Forchion
Co-Founders, NECCA
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.