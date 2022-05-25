To the editor: Tri-Mtn Lions Club food drive benefits local agencies

The Londonderry area Tri-Mtn Lions held a very successful “Food from the Heart” food drive at The Londonderry Mountain Marketplace on Saturday, April 30. More than 400 pounds of food and hygiene products were delivered to the Neighbor’s Pantry in Londonderry. Additionally, $600.00 in cash was generously donated, which was distributed evenly between the Stratton/Winhall Food Shelf and the Neighbor’s Pantry.

Thank you to all who donated. Where there’s a need, there’s a Lion. And in this case, “a kind and caring community.”

Mark your calendars, The Tri-Mtn Lions Duck Derby will be held on Saturday, July 2 following the parade in Londonderry. We will be selling tickets in the community; watch for our signs.

Randee Keith

Administrator, Londonderry Area Tri-Mtn Lions Club