Art in Bloom exhibit at Custer Sharp House opens June 17

reen Mountain Gardeners of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru and Weston is hosting Art in Bloom: A Colorful Showcase Celebrating Summer at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road, Londonderry from June 17 to 25.

The exhibit and sale will include paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics and textiles. Artworks by local artists are paired with floral interpretations created by GMG members to capture the radiance and color of summer in Vermont. The GMG invites the community and visitors to attend free of charge.

If you’re looking to purchase artwork from Vermont artists to add to your collection, Art in Bloom is a perfect venue. Twenty percent of proceeds will be donated to the Londonderry Art & Historical Society to support ongoing renovations at the Custer Sharp House.

Master watercolorist Tony Conner has dedicated more than 20 years to his art. Conner’s works span florals, landscapes, still life and figurative art. According to Conner, the use of watercolors is all about light and its transparent quality to create fluidity and movement. Conner, a member of prominent watercolor societies, has received numerous awards and citations. His mentoring and teaching has influenced many artists, including Betsy Johnson, who will also show at Art in Bloom.

Johnson takes inspiration from the beautiful countryside of Vermont, the seacoast of Maine and cityscapes. Her watercolors deftly integrate light to create the feeling of a scene and tell a story. A master landscape designer, Johnson cites her design career as a springboard to her art. She attributes the evolution of her work to spending every day with her brush in hand to express the spectacular light and beauty of ever-changing landscapes and seasons.

One of the featured Vermont photographers, Russ Hulburt, finds inspiration when biking back roads, walking in the woods and skiing. He began his career as the ski photographer at Okemo Mountain. However, he ultimately found shooting landscapes and wildlife most rewarding. In 2016, he opened a gallery in Ludlow. His distinctive frames, made from reclaimed barn board, add a finishing touch to his Vermont landscapes.

The Custer Sharp House was the summer residence of Bernadine Custer Sharp, a prolific 20th-century American painter, illustrator and WPA muralist who worked in New York City and summered in Vermont.

“LAHS is thrilled to have GMG and local artists celebrating summer in the space that Bernadine left for community events,” stated LAHS President Hilary Batchelor. “We are thankful that proceeds will go toward keeping art and history alive in Londonderry.”

The art and floral designs will be on display from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19. Artwork will continue to be on display and for sale from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 and Saturday, June 25.

