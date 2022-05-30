Pizza Stone in Chester to host Drag Queen Story Hour on June 4
This event was originally scheduled to be at the Whiting Library.
Kids of all ages will enjoy the creative theatrics of reading books aloud and singing songs to capture the magical fluidity of childhood. This free, imaginative afternoon performance will be hosted by Katniss Everqueer and Emoji Nightmare, two of Vermont’s favorite drag queens.
The Pizza Stone will reserve a special VIP floor seating area for kids who like to sit close to the stage, and all children are invited to enjoy free pizza.
This unique Vermont DQSH will share books focused on individuality, gender, creativity, expression and social responsibility. Plus, there will be a very special musical guest performance by the Reverend Yolanda, one of the founders, in 2017, of the New York Public Library Drag Queen Story Hour.
DQSH is just what it sounds like: drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores. DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive and unabashedly queer role models. In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress-up is real.
Donations will be accepted toward advancing the health and safety of young LGBTQ+ Vermonters in the local community.
