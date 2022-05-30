TRSU Board agenda for June 2

The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 02 in the Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville.

To attend by Zoom, click here: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85756476936| Phone: 646-876-9923

Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order: A. Roll Call

II. Approval of Agenda:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: A. May 05, 2022, Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. BUILDING, GROUNDS, AND SECURITY DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link

IX. OLD BUSINESS: A. Policies, Second Read

1. (F1) Student Conduct and (F3) Student Search and Seizure)

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. First Read

1. (H7) Family Engagement Policy

2. (D6) Substitute Teachers

3. (D8) Alcohol and Drug Free Workplace

4. (D13) Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Compliance

B. New Hire

1. Special Education Teacher CAES

2. .8 Mental Health Clinician (.4 MHS and .4 CTES)

XI. Teacher Bargaining Contract

XII. Public Comment

XIII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda:

A. July 7, 2022, Board Goal Workshop, 8:30 to 3:30, Location TBD

XIV. Board Self Evaluation

XV. Adjournment