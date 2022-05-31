Wednesday, May 25: Merrill pleads not guilty, ordered to remain in custody.
A patriotic float from a previous Chester Alumni Day Parade.

After a Covid-related hiatus, the Chester Alumni Day Parade will take place in Chester on Saturday, June 11. Participants should line up at 10 a.m. in front of the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

The parade will wind through downtown Chester and end at Cobleigh Field. Judging of floats will take place, and a winner will be announced.

For additional information contact John Clark, Class of ‘77 and Chester Alumni president, at 1-802-353-6043.

That afternoon, all graduates from GMUHS Class of ’77 are invited to a 45th reunion barbecue at 2 p.m. at Horseshoe Acres Campground, 1978 Weston-Andover Road, Andover. Bring a potluck dish to share.

There is a $3 campground entry fee. Please RSVP to Pam Nichols at 802-384-0033 or Sue Barnes at 802-886-1104.

