UPDATED – Chester Select Board Agenda and Hearing for June 1, 2022

The Chester Select Board will hold a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the town’s Unified Development Bylaws to create a new Village Green District. That hearing will be followed by a select board meeting. The hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday June 1, 2022 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To attend the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the board’s agenda, portions in bold are updates:

SELECT BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

1. Public Hearing re: Proposed Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws

SPECIAL SELECT BOARD MEETING AGENDA

To follow public hearing

1. Approve Minutes from the May 4, 2022 Select board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Home Occupation Permit Fee Waiver: Planning Commission present

5. Adopt Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws

6. Police Department Assessment; Update

7. Grant Application seeking Additional Funds for Depot Street; approve LOS

8. Grant Application for Northern Border Regional Commission Grant; Approve LOS

9. Sign Cemetery Deeds

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Adjourn