UPDATED – Chester Select Board Agenda and Hearing for June 1, 2022
Shawn Cunningham | May 31, 2022 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the town’s Unified Development Bylaws to create a new Village Green District. That hearing will be followed by a select board meeting. The hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday June 1, 2022 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To attend the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is the board’s agenda, portions in bold are updates:
SELECT BOARD PUBLIC HEARING
1. Public Hearing re: Proposed Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws
SPECIAL SELECT BOARD MEETING AGENDA
To follow public hearing
1. Approve Minutes from the May 4, 2022 Select board Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Home Occupation Permit Fee Waiver: Planning Commission present
5. Adopt Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws
6. Police Department Assessment; Update
7. Grant Application seeking Additional Funds for Depot Street; approve LOS
8. Grant Application for Northern Border Regional Commission Grant; Approve LOS
9. Sign Cemetery Deeds
10. New Business/Next Agenda
11. Adjourn
