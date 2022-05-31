Lindsey Pollard receives 2022 Spirit of Nursing Award

S

pringfield Hospital is pleased to announce Lindsey Pollard, RN OCN, Clinical Leader, Specialty Clinic, as recipient of the 2022 Eileen Austin Neal RN Spirit of Nursing Award.

She has been working at Springfield Hospital since 2004. This award was created in 2004 in honor of Eileen Austin Neal, RN, who worked at Springfield Hospital for 64 years until her retirement in 2005. Neal was in her 80s when she retired and was the first recipient of this award in recognition of her many years of dedicated service.

Criteria for the award include communication, care for patients, nursing professionalism and teamwork. Nominations are accepted from throughout the organization and are reviewed and voted on by a committee that includes the previous year’s recipient and a member of Eileen’s family, among others.

Contained within Pollard’s nomination are the following words from one of her colleagues: “Lindsey holds standards for care and ensures the best for every patient, carefully paying attention to details, acknowledging her patients as human beings and making sure processes and communication are happening that benefits her patients and department every day.”

“On behalf of the staff of Springfield Hospital and its Board of Directors, I’m pleased to recognize Lindsey for her commitment to our patients and staff,” said Robert Adcock, chief executive officer for Springfield Hospital.

In addition to Pollard, this year’s nominees included Vicky Collingwood, BSN, RN, assistant manager and unit based educator, Inpatient Care Unit, and Sue Pollard, BSN, RN, director, Adult Day Services.