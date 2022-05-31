Poor Cousins performs at West River Farmers Market on June 4
Press release | May 31, 2022
The market, located at the junction of Route 11 and Route 100 in Londonderry, will feature music from The Poor Cousins, an Irish fiddle and guitar duo known across New England for their joyful, charming and evocative Celtic and classical sounds.
Please note that:
- Dogs are not allowed in the market area unless certified as service animals.
- Masks are not required. Folks who wish to attend can wear masks if they feel comfortable doing so.
- If you park along Route 11, for everyone’s safety, do not block traffic.
The market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Saturday, Oct. 8, Indigenous People’s Day weekend.
Contact Market Manager Lauren Ingersoll at 802-379-1097 or westriverfarmersmarket@gmail.com with any questions regarding the market.
