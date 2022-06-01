College News

Ainsley Bertone of Springfield graduated Magna Cum Laude from Nazareth College with a bachelor’s degree in Musical Theatre and a minor in Dance during the 95th Commencement ceremony on the school’s Rochester, N.Y., campus at the Golisano Training Center on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Bertone also was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.

Sierra Kehoe of Chester graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of New Hampshire in Durham over the weekend of May 20-22, earning a BSESCI degree in Earth Sciences. Students who received the honor Summa Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0: Students who received the honor of Magna Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of Cum Laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64.

The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Vermont in Burlington:

Beatrice Bellingham of Landgrove, a Mechanical Engineering major in the College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences.

Allura Cameron of Londonderry, a Medical Laboratory Sciences major in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Rachel Guerra of Chester, an Elementary Education – K-6 major in the College of Education and Social Services.

Abbie Hazelton of S. Londonderry, an Exercise Science major in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Lola Herzog of Londonderry, a Nutrition and Food Sciences major in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Jordyn Jager of Landgrove, an Environmental Sciences major in the Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources.

Liam Orr of Weston, a Biomedical Engineering major in the College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences.

Madeline Prouty of Londonderry, a Professional Nursing major in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Zoe Schemm of Grafton, a Global Studies major in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Magali Stowell Aleman of Chester, a Community & International Development major in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Rileigh Thomas of Chester, a Psychological Science major in the College of Arts and Sciences.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.