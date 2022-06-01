Community breakfast at Public Safety Building this Sunday.

© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Chester’s Emergency Services Department – Police, Fire and Ambulance – will hold the first of its summer community breakfasts on Sunday, June 5 at the Public Safety Building on Pleasant Street.

The community breakfasts are a way for residents to get to know the members of the three organizations, learn what they do, meet with neighbors and enjoy scrambled eggs, sausage and pancakes.

According to Town Manager Julie Hance, the community breakfasts also will be held on the first Sundays of July, August and September.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 10 a.m. To cover the costs there’s a charge of $10 for adults, $5 for students and under 4 are free.