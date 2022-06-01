Connecticut River Valley Stingrays summer swim team registration open

T

he Edgar May Health and Recreation Center announces that registration is open for the summer session of the Connecticut River Valley Stingrays youth swim teams.

The season will begin on June 13 and continue through Aug. 6. Children between the ages of 6 and 18 years are invited to join the developmental, junior or senior swim team this summer. Swimmers at all levels will have the chance to compete in swim meets throughout the region, including some outdoor events that are unique to the summer session.

“When your child joins our swim team, they will be joining a fun, friendly, and supportive environment. Our goal is to improve their athletic performance at all stages of swimming and focus on team building and sportsmanship,” says coach Ann Thompson.

To join the developmental swim team, children ages 6 to 10 must be able to swim 25 yards in either freestyle or backstroke. Coaches will work in and out of the water to teach each swimmer proper swimming skills with a focus on strokes. The participants will also progress to longer lengths of swimming to give them the endurance that they need for shorter races. The developmental swim team meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The cost is $185.

To join the junior team, swimmers must be at least 8 years old and be able to swim 50 yards of each stroke, as well as a 100-yard IM with minimal corrections. The junior team will work on improving proper swimming technique. These swimmers will swim longer yards and multiple sets. Junior swim team meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. There is an optional practice on Thursday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Registration is $275.

Prior to joining the senior team, swimmers must be advanced by their swim coach or have met with the coach for a skills assessment. The senior swim team will meet on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. and on Thursday from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. The fee is $360.

“We’re eager to welcome back our returning swim team members,” adds coach Rick Matthews, “and we encourage new participants to join us for this exciting summer session.”

Registration is now open at www.edgarmay.org or call the front desk at (802) 885-2568. Swim team participants must be active members at the Edgar May for the duration of the swim team session.