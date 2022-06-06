Wednesday, June 1: Fired by GMUSD board, Merrill awaits trial in jail.
UPDATE: Chester’s Local Cannabis Control Commission agenda for June 7, 2022

Chester’s Local Cannabis Control Commission will hold its first meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83094974051

Below is the commission’s agenda

1. Organization of Board
2. Citizen Comments
3. Discussion regarding Purpose and Goals of Board
4. New Business/Next Agenda
5. Adjourn

Note: Updates are in boldface

