UPDATE: Chester’s Local Cannabis Control Commission agenda for June 7, 2022

Chester’s Local Cannabis Control Commission will hold its first meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83094974051

Below is the commission’s agenda

1. Organization of Board

2. Citizen Comments

3. Discussion regarding Purpose and Goals of Board

4. New Business/Next Agenda

5. Adjourn

Note: Updates are in boldface