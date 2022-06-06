GM girls shock BF 7-5 in softball quarter final

By Evan Chadwick

BELLOWS FALLS

P

rogress is a word that equates to improvement. And while progress can be subtle at times, even unnoticeable, there are times when the progress of a team can be as clear as day.

On a pleasant Saturday afternoon in front of a massive crowd at Bellows Falls Union High School, the Green Mountain softball team showed the hundreds of eyes affixed on the quarterfinal match up between the Chieftains and Terriers that their subtle progress has now made them a title contender.

The result, a 7-5 victory over a BF team that had beaten them two times during the regular season, which earned Green Mountain a trip to Vergennes for a semi-final matchup with the Commodores

“It was the first time that the middle of our lineup wasn’t hitting yet we were still able to win,” said Coach Matthew Wilson. “The bottom of our lineup stepped up big time.”

The Terriers got on the board first, scoring in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI double from Hailee Hinslee.

Green Mountain pitcher Brie Howe-Lynch escaped the inning with a runner on third base retiring the last two batters with a strikeout and a pop-out to third.

The Chieftains responded immediately in the top of the second. Chloe Ayer led the inning off with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Ayer moved to third on a passed ball and then was brought home By senior, Elizabeth Covato’s, ground-out to second base.

The game stayed tied at one as both pitchers settled down for the next two innings. Those efforts were aided by some excellent defensive plays, including a diving catch in foul territory by Chieftain third-baseman, Kayla English, to start off the bottom of the third.

GM took the momentum of its defense and turned it into offense in the fourth. Terrier freshman pitcher, Izzy Stoodly, ran into some control issues walking Abby Williams and Ayer. Williams would move to third on a passed ball and then score on another to give GM the lead. Covato was then hit by a pitch that loaded the bases. Brielle Heybyrne delivered an RBI groundout and then Kayla English, who had also walked, scored on another passed ball.

Kim Cummings capped the four run inning with an RBI single to put GM up 5-1.

Bellows Falls would squeak out one run in the bottom of the fourth. But the Chieftains were able to limit the damage with a double play started by Gregory, who fired a strike to first and then Kim Cummings caught a Terrior baserunner between second and third

GM capped its scoring by mounting a two-out rally by scoring two runs, the biggest of them, an RBI triple to deep center field off the bat of Cavato, who collided with the Terrier third basemen and had to exit the game due to a leg injury.

“Elizabeth finds a way to get on base,” said Wilson, who reported that Covato should be ready to go for Tuesday’s game.

Things got really interesting in the bottom of the sixth when the Terrier bats showed some life. Howe-Lynch, would make an excellent play from the mound knocking down a line-drive and firing it to first for the first out. However, the Terriers would then draw two walks before Stoodly hit a deep fly ball to center field that Ayer was able to track down for the second out.

Riley Haskell and Jenna Dolloph would each deliver 2-RBI singles that pulled the Terriers to within 2 at 7-5. Howe-Lynch would walk the next two batters to load the bases before she worked a ground out to Cummings that had Coach Wilson pumping his fist, knowing his girls escaped a big inning.

“Brie pitched great,” said Wilson. “She did not get flustered even in tough situations and was able to pitch her way out of them.”

The Terriers mounted another threat in the bottom of the seventh, when a lead-off a single allowed the tying run to come to the plate. Howe-Lynch and her defense would not fold. Short-stop, Riley Paul, had her hands on all three outs – two of them ground balls and the third a pop-up.

That allowed the Chieftains to close out the contest and punch their ticket to a Tuesday, June 7 semi-final contest at second seed Vergennes. A championship trip to Castleton University awaits the victor.

“We need our hitters to hit and to limit our errors if we are going to have a chance,” said Wilson. “We will see what the girls will put together, it should be a fun trip.”